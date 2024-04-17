Keith Urban debuted his song “Straight Line,” which is about putting the excitement back into a relationship that has gone stale — and Nicole Kidman wasn’t there to cheer him on. “She’s always making movies, I’m always making records. You’ve gotta find the time!” the country star said on the red carpet of a potential collaboration with his wife. (The Oscar winner reportedly finished filming her erotic thriller, Babygirl, in NYC in February.) But asked for marriage tips, Keith kept coy: “I have no advice for anybody.”

Still, since he wasn’t even nominated, the source points out, “she really didn’t have to be there,” and likely stayed home with their kids.