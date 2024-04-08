Keith Urban is ready to duet with his wife, Nicole Kidman! The country singer teased that a musical collaboration with his spouse of 18 years might be coming very soon.

“We sing around the house a lot,” he told E! News on the red carpet at the CMT Awards 2024 on April 7. “So, why not?”

Nicole, 56, did not attend the Austin, Texas, awards show with her husband. Keith, also 56, walked the red carpet solo before taking the stage to perform the song “Straight Line.”

“She’s always making movies, I’m always making records,” the Grammy winner added of potentially collaborating with his wife on new music. “We’ve got to find the time.”

Days ahead of the awards show, Keith revealed that he has been giving Nicole guitar lessons.

“[It’s going] not so good,” he told Entertainment Tonight on April 4. “I gotta find a great left-handed guitar. Obviously, that’s the first step.”

Fans of Nicole, who shares daughters Sunday and Faith with Keith, know that she has incredible vocal chops. She showed off her singing talent in a cover of “Say Something” with Luke Evans for his 2022 cover album, A Song For You. The Expats actress also previously performed “Somethin’ Stupid” on Robbie Williams’ 2001 album, Swing When You’re Winning.

“He just asked me to do it … I was kind of like, ‘Ok I’ll give it a go.’ I’d done Moulin Rouge! I was so shy,” Nicole shared on The Graham Norton Show of her experience working with Robbie. “He was really nice.”

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Of course, it’s hard to forget all of the amazing singing Nicole did in 2001’s Moulin Rouge! alongside Ewan McGregor. More recently, she tackled a Bob Fosse-inspired routine in 2020’s The Prom. Nicole admitted that getting the number down was a challenge.

“Fosse dancing is an art unto itself. So, that was where I had to go, ‘OK, this is a whole different skill set that I have to cram.’ We had six weeks of rehearsal,” she said during an interview with Goldene Kamera. “And, even though I have that one number, it’s a really difficult number, just because you’ve got a staircase, you’ve got all the hand movements … Every part of a Fosse dance is so intricately placed and worked out … I mean, I now love Fosse, and I can watch it and understand it, but it really is like a symphony. It’s like dancing a symphony.”