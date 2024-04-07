Yee-haw! Country music singer Keith Urban has arrived at the 2024 CMT Music Awards shockingly without his forever plus one – wife and actress Nicole Kidman.

Keith, 56, wore a plaid button-down shirt and black pants as he posed for photos at the ceremony on Sunday, April 7.

Even though the “Messed Up as Me” singer isn’t nominated for an award this year, he’ll still be up on stage ​at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, as one of the night’s featured performers. As for the Big Little Lies actress, she rarely misses an opportunity to publicly support her husband, but this was an exception.

Kelsea Ballerini takes the hosting reins for tonight’s awards, which start at 8:00 p.m. ET, and other artists like Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson and Sam Hunt are expected to perform.