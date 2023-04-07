In January 2005, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban met for the first time at a gala in Los Angeles. The following year, the Being the Ricardos actress and the country singer got married in a beautiful ceremony in Australia in front of their family members and A-list friends. Scroll below for details on whether the pair are still together.

When Did Nicole Kidman and Her 1st Husband, Tom Cruise, Divorce?

Nicole met her first husband, Tom Cruise, while they were filming 1990’s Days of Thunder. Less than a year after meeting, the Moulin Rouge! actress and the Top Gun: Maverick star got married in a private ceremony in Colorado. It marked the second marriage for Tom, who was married to Bosch alum Mimi Rogers from 1987 to 1990.

During their union, Nicole and Tom adopted two children together, daughter Isabella and son Connor. After embarking on the journey of parenthood and sharing the screen a number of times throughout their marriage, Tom filed for divorce from Nicole in February 2001. Their divorce was finalized in August of that year.

Bei/Shutterstock

Do Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Have Any Children?

After their June 2006 wedding, Nicole and Keith decided to expand their family. In January 2008, they announced they were expecting their first child together. Their daughter Sunday was born in July 2008.

“We feel immensely blessed and grateful to be given this beautiful baby girl,” the couple said in a statement at the time. “She’s an absolute delight.”

In December 2010, the Oscar winner and the “Long Hot Summer” crooner welcomed their second child together, daughter Faith, via surrogate. Nicole later explained that having a big family with Keith was always her dream.

“I wish I could have met him much earlier and had way more children with him. But I didn’t,” she told Vogue in July 2015. “I mean, if I could have had two more children with him, that would have been just glorious. But as Keith says, ‘The wanting mind, Nicole. Shut it down.’”

Are Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Still Together?

Love has prevailed for Nicole and Keith! The lovebirds are still together and celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary in June 2022. The Big Little Lies star has had nothing but good things to say about her handsome hubby since they first met.

“I met him later in life and it’s been the best thing that’s ever happened to me,” Nicole said during a January 2022 interview on CBS Mornings. “That man is the best thing that’s ever happened to me.”

In March 2023, the pair packed on the PDA as they walked the red carpet together at the Oscars. They passionately kissed in front of the cameras and held hands during the sweet outing.