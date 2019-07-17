No more sitting behind the wheel! Whoopi Goldberg stunned people when she revealed that she is not allowed to drive anymore due to her bad eyes.

During the July 15th episode of The View, the 63-year-old and her cohosts were talking it up with actor and comedian Kumail Nanjian, as well as Bautista, when the Oscar winner suddenly said she doesn’t take Uber because she has her own driver.

“The reason I have a driver is because I am not allowed to drive,” the Ghost star explained. “My sight is not good enough, people get nervous when I get behind the wheel. So, I am not allowed to really drive.” Kumail, 41, then joked “I believe in you.I believe you can drive!” However, it seems like Whoopi may keep her driver, as this admission comes just a few months after she went through a very rough health scare — she was even away from the ABC program for some time.

“I’m very, very lucky,” the TV personality recently told People of being alive. This came after the star had to fight a condition caused by the body’s response to an infection that can lead to tissue damage and organ failure. Doctors even told her she had a 30 percent chance of not making it. “The doctor told me, ‘Listen, you’re not going anywhere tomorrow and you’re not going anywhere next week because you are really sick.”

Whoopi ended up at the hospital with double pneumonia and sepsis. “I never thought of pneumonia as something that serious. In my mind I wasn’t that sick,” she admitted to the outlet. “I hope that this is a cautionary tale for people. You have to take the time to take care of yourself.”

We just hope that Whoopi continues to stay strong and well in the health department!