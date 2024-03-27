Tom Cruise‘s romance with Elsina Khayrova has come to an end. Fans want to know more about the woman who briefly captured the movie superstar’s heart.

What Does Elsina Khayrova Do for a Living?

Elsina worked as a model before marrying Russian tycoon Dmitry Tsvetkov, who is an international diamond trader. His net worth had been reported as approximately $250 million as of 2022.

Is Elsina Khayrova Still Married to Dmitry Tsvetkov?

The pair split in 2022 after more than a decade of marriage when Elsina filed for divorce. They went on to battle over a $27 million estate in the English countryside and $22 million in London properties.

Dmitry told The Daily Mail in December 2023 that his wealth had dwindled to $63 million from $250 million since their divorce, as he was forced to sell off properties or hand them over the Elsina and spent a fortune in legal fees.

Elsina Khayrova Likes Expensive Things

Elsina has expensive tastes according to Dmitry. “Irrespective of whoever she’s with, Tom Cruise or anybody else, they should be aware that she likes the finer things in life and has expensive and luxurious tastes,” he told The Daily Mail, adding, “Tom should keep his eyes and wallet wide open.”

However, he had no ill will about his wife dating the Hollywood icon, adding, “I’m happy for her, I wish her all the best.”

Dmitry said Elsina spent $12 million on clothes during their 11-year marriage and another $2.5 million in handbags. She was able to keep all of her expensive belongings in their divorce settlement.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Nadya Abela

Does Elsina Khayrova Have Children?

She shares a son and a daughter with Dmitry.

Where Does Elsina Khayrova Live?

While she was born in Russia, Elsina makes London her home. At some point, she became a British citizen.

Who Is Elsina Khayrova’s Father?

She is the daughter of Russian politician Rinat Khayrova, a member of Vladimir Putin‘s party and a close ally of the country’s leader.

When Did Elsina Khayrova Start Dating Tom Cruise?

The couple made their public debut in December 2023, although Us Weekly reported the two had been dating for “a while” before going public.

“They’ve hung out at Tom’s favorite private members club and regularly enjoy afternoon tea and gourmet dinners out in London,” a source told the publication

“Tom’s become a popular figure in London among the well-heeled, elite types,” the insider added. “What started as a basic friendship quickly turned into something more special.”

Why Did Elsina Khayrova and Tom Cruise Split?

“They weren’t gelling and realized they weren’t romantically compatible,” a source revealed to Us Weekly in an article published on March 27, 2024, reporting that it was Elsina who ended their relationship.

“There’s no bad blood between them,” the insider continued. “They just had different ideas of what their relationship was going to be.”