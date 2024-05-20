Rena Sofer’s love for her husband, Sanford Bookstaver, is so strong, they found their way back to each other after facing some turbulence! The General Hospital actress revealed that she remarried her partner after years of working on their relationship.

Who Is Rena Sofer’s Husband?

Sanford is a director and producer, whose credits include The Chronicle, Bones, White Collar, Chicago Fire and more. Rena first married Sanford in 2003. During their marriage, they welcomed daughter Avalon.

The Bold and the Beautiful alum is also a mom to daughter Rosabel with ex-husband Wally Kurth as well as stepdaughter Meghann. Rena and Sanford were officially divorced in 2017. They ended up reuniting at her 50th birthday party in 2018 and decided to give their relationship another try.

“There’s no rush,” she told Soap Opera Digest of the possibility of walking down the aisle again in March 2020. “We already have a family. We already have a home. We have four dogs. We’ve been back together for about a year and a month. We sold our respective houses within a matter of months of being back together and moved into this new house, which will be a year in April, so it happened really fast.He asked me to marry him before we even moved into the new house. I said yes, of course.”

She also recalled moments from their first wedding and how she hoped to celebrate their nuptials the second time.

“The first time we got married, it was a big wedding, and now we’re just trying to figure out how we want to get married again,” the NCIS alum said. “I want it to be magical. We don’t really know what we want to do. We ask each other about it all the time: ‘What date do we want it to be? Do we want it to be the same date as our first wedding? Do we want to make it a new date?’ It’s a lot to consider. It’s interesting when people get married; the first question everybody asks is, ‘When are you going to have a baby?’ I hope to God nobody asks me that question at 51 years old [laughs].”

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Rena Sofer Remarried Her 2nd Husband

Rena revealed the exciting news about her marriage and second wedding to Sanford in a May 2024 Instagram post.

“This weekend on what would have been our 21st wedding anniversary I got to Re-Marry my best friend @sbookstaver once again!” she captioned a post from their nuptials. “The journey we are about to begin is the most exciting adventure, in a new state and town, but most thrilling is that we get to do it together as husband and wife!”

“The three years we spent apart were humbling and heartbreaking but vital to us finding each other again,” she continued. “The love I have for you now is the foundation of my life. I can’t imagine another moment NOT walking through life with you hand in hand and our hearts entwined. You are the love of my life, and it’s not ‘oops we did it again’ but I’m so grateful we did it again!”