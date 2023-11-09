Chris Stapleton’s wife, Morgane Stapleton, is a natural-born talent! The country superstar is often joined on stage by his beautiful spouse to perform incredible music together.

Who Is Morgane Stapleton?

Just like Chris, Morgane is an experienced singer-songwriter. The Nashville native first met Chris in 2003 as they were both looking to kickstart their careers in the country music genre. On their first date, they sweetly wrote a song together.

The lovebirds got married in 2007 and have been living happily together ever since.

Do Chris and Morgane Stapleton Have Any Kids?

The pair are parents to five children. In 2009, the pair welcomed their first child together, son Waylon. Their second child, daughter Ada, was born in 2010. Eight years later, Chris and Morgane welcomed their twins, Macon and Samuel. Their birth was announced by Reba McEntire at the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards, explaining why the hitmaker missed out on the ceremony. “Those little rascals came a little bit early,” she told the audience at the time.

