In April 2023, Mary Bruce was promoted to the chief White House correspondent of ABC News. She previously served as the senior White House correspondent for the network before the big casting switch-up. Scroll below for details on who she replaced in the program and her career on TV.

Who Did Mary Bruce Replace on ABC?

The role of chief White House correspondent on ABC previously belonged to Cecilia Vega. She assumed the position in January 2021 after ABC News President James Goldston promoted several team members, including MaryAlice Parks and Rachel Scott. News veteran Jonathan Karl was ABC’s chief White House correspondent from 2012 to 2021.

Courtesy of Mary Bruce/Instagram

Why Did Cecilia Vega Leave ABC?

Cecilia first joined ABC News in 2011, traveling all over the world to report on natural disasters, the Olympics and Hollywood events. The broadcaster announced she was leaving the network in January 2023 to join 60 Minutes on CBS as a correspondent.

“This is a dream come true,” Cecilia said in a statement about her latest career venture. “I am beyond honored to join the ranks of this legendary show and to work alongside the best reporters in journalism.”

Prior to Mary stepping in to take over Cecilia’s job, ABC went without a chief White House correspondent for a few months. The network felt Mary was the right fit for the role after years of experience filling in on Good Morning America and World News Tonight, appearing on 20/20 and traveling the country to cover presidential elections for several administrations.

“I am incredibly proud of Mary’s accomplishments, and I know she will continue to bring her reputable and in-depth reporting to every program and platform, especially with another important election season underway,” ABC News chief Kim Godwin said in a statement at the time. “Please join me in congratulating Mary on this well-deserved role.”

Mary took to Instagram to announce her promotion and was ready to start the next chapter of her career.

“When I walked through the doors of ABC News 17 years ago, never could I have imagined where this journey would take me,” she wrote. “I am so excited and extremely grateful for this next chapter. Onward!”

What Is Mary Bruce’s Net Worth?

Mary has an estimated net worth of $700,000, according to multiple reports. The Washington, D.C., native has more than 15 years of experience as a reporter and member of the ABC team.