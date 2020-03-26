Before Kenny Rogers died on Friday, March 22, he was living like a king! The country music star had an impressive net worth of $250 million and he used his funds to buy his wife, Wanda Miller, a beautiful country home. The pair were living in his lavish Atlanta mansion from 2012 to 2018. The place was so big that it came with 10 fireplaces, six bedrooms, eight bathrooms and four half-bathrooms.

If you saw it in person then you would understand why Kenny and Wanda’s friends loved being there just as much as the next guy. At 13,000 square feet, the place had a double-island eat-in kitchen, a game room with a full bar and movie theater with stadium seating. Wow! If we were the couple, we would never want to leave home.

Kenny’s estate seemed like the perfect place to be until he sold it in 2018 for $2.383 million. The country crooner did get a little bang for his buck, though, because he initially bought it in 2012 for $1.5 million. How’s that for saving some cash?

Although Kenny sold his home, he still had what mattered the most to him — his family. But before “The Gambler” singer married Wanda in 1997, he was wed to four women and he lived in a bunch of different places. For example, he used to own two of Los Angeles’ most gorgeous estates.

One of them was his Bel-Air mansion, which he sold in 2015 for $50 million. The property was known as Liongate and it had two lion statues sitting at the entrance. Of course, Kenny decided to call his home this because he’s a Leo, but to us, it made the house look even more expensive than it already was.

Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The hillside mansion had 14 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms, a ballroom, tennis court, gym, sauna and a gorgeous pool sitting outback. It was paradise, and it looked a lot like Kenny’s second home in Los Angeles. He also used to own “The Knoll” in Beverly Hills, which was a grand estate until he sold it in the mid-1980s for a little more than $20 million.

Needless to say, Kenny lived in some fabulous places over the course of his career!