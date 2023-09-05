As music icon Jimmy Buffett performed his hits all over the world, he built a lengthy real estate portfolio. Prior to his death at age 76 from Merkel cell skin cancer, he established a massive empire of homes, businesses and entertainment ventures. Scroll below to learn more about where the late singer once lived.

How Many Houses Did Jimmy Buffett Own?

Buffett was born in Pascagoula, Mississippi, in 1946 and moved to New Orleans in his early 20s. He also briefly lived in Nashville as he kicked off his music career in the ‘70s. In the years that followed his mainstream music breakthrough, the “Margaritaville” singer purchased a home in Palm Beach, Florida, for $4.95 million.

The palatial-style abode boasted vaulted ceilings and the most lavish backyard. It became his part-time residence while working on his restaurant chain, hotels, casinos and cruises. Buffett ended up selling his three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom estate in December 2020 for $6.9 million, multiple outlets reported at the time.

He and his wife, Jane Slagsvol, also owned a second Palm Beach home on 540 South Ocean Boulevard. The couple sold the house in 2010, per The Real Deal. Philanthropist Jon Stryker was the buyer. He ended up selling the residence in 2014 as part of a $43 million multi-property deal.

Despite selling his Palm Beach residences, Buffett cherished his experiences living in the area.

“No one bothers me. It’s amazing,” Buffett gushed of living in Palm Beach in a 2015 interview with The Palm Beach post. “I’m not on television and that’s the big difference. I can walk around with shocking anonymity. People don’t know who I am. I went to Disney World walking around the other day and was stopped twice.”

Manny Hernandez/WireImage

Inside Jimmy Buffett’s New York Home and Final Days

In addition to buying and selling multiple estates in Palm Beach, Buffett also purchased a five-bedroom, six-bathroom house in Sag Harbor, New York. He spent the final days of his life in his 5,300-square-foot home in the Suffolk County neighborhood before losing his battle with cancer.

“Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs,” a statement on Buffet’s Instagram account read on September 2, 2023. “He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many.”

Buffett was a dad to three kids, whom he shared with Slagsvol — Savannah, born in June 1979, Sarah, born in April 1992 and their adopted son, Cameron.