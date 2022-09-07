Fans of The Price Is Right welcomed Bob Barker into their homes for 35 years before he retired from the show in 2007. In his life away from the spotlight, the game show host enjoys spending time at home with his girlfriend, Nancy Burnet. Keep scrolling to find out more about Bob’s house.

Where Does Bob Barker Live?

Bob lives in a Spanish Colonial-style home that was built in 1929. While fans have only ever gotten a few rare glimpses of his abode in photos, the 5,000-square-foot estate is absolutely beautiful.

“We knew that the house was truly special from the moment my wife, Dorothy Jo, and I moved in,” Bob once said, per the Los Angeles Times. “As a result, we never did anything to alter its exterior or interior architecture.”

MEGA

Bob was married to his wife, Dorothy Jo Gideon, from 1945 up until her death in 1981 from lung cancer. He continued to live on the property after losing his longtime love. The home boasts four bedrooms, a tiled roof and a sprawling outdoor space. The house has plenty of space to entertain guests, although Bob and Dorothy never had any children together.

In January 2000, Bob’s home was declared a historic-cultural monument by the city of Los Angeles. “I believe it’s important for the city’s soul that we protect and preserve as many of these historic and architectural treasures as possible,” he said at the time.

Damian Dovarganes/AP/Shutterstock

The producer has posed for a few rare photos around his home over the years, including a 2007 photo shoot with his shelf of Emmy Awards. Bob also posed for photos with his pet rabbit in 2011 during another photo shoot at home. A longtime animal rights activist, it’s no surprise that Bob had a few pets of his own. He ended every episode of The Price Is Right by saying, “Help control the pet population. Have your pets spayed or neutered.”

After Dorothy’s devastating death, the television icon opened his heart to find love again with Nancy. The pair met at an animal adoption event in 1983. She has remained by his side throughout his health battles over the years. Together, spending time in the cozy pad after Bob’s years of being on television is what they enjoy the most.

“He had a long career, and it just became very exhausting to do the show. You know, that just comes as a part of growing older, you just don’t have the stamina,” Nancy told Closer in August 2022. “He worked until he was in his 80s, and you have to be on every minute.”

And while Bob was incredibly supportive of Drew Carey taking over hosting duties on The Price Is Right, he no longer watches the show.

“It’s different. It’s nothing like it was. So, it would be entirely different,” she added. “He’d rather watch a movie or something now.”