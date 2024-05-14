kristen welker expecting baby no 2 with husband john hughes

Meet the Press moderator Kristen Welker and her husband, John Hughes, are expecting their second child together! The happy couple announced the news that they are awaiting the arrival of their baby boy via surrogate during an episode of Today on Tuesday, May 14.

The Today alum and the marketing executive are already parents to daughter Margot Lane Welker Hughes, whom they welcomed via surrogate in June 2021. Margot, 2, is thrilled to become a big sister.

“Margot has told all of her schoolmates that her parents are getting her a baby brother for her birthday!” Kristen, 47, told Today.com in an interview.

As for what they plan on naming their second child, Kristen and John are still working on finding the perfect name. “We have our top contenders,” she revealed.

Margot also has a name picked out for her baby brother — Lolo. “So we refer to him as Lolo in our household,” the doting mom said.

Margot is also “very proud of the fact that her baby brother will be sleeping in her old crib,” Kristen told People.

She also explained that they told Margot that they were expanding the family by showing her a book.

“The book explained that she was going to be a big sister [but] it took a couple of weeks to get through … but now, she has just been so excited and we are thrilled about that,” Kristen said. “She’ll say things like, ‘Baby brother coming tonight?’”

Kristen previously opened up about her fertility journey after walking down the aisle with John.

“I was 40 years old when I married John in March 2017. And we immediately started to try to have a baby,” Kristen revealed. “It didn’t work immediately. So we thought, ‘Let’s just go to a doctor as a precaution.’”

“Our surrogate has been amazing. I can’t explain just how wonderful she’s been,” John told Today in April 2021 before Margot’s birth. “For her this was about giving something to us that she felt a deep connection to.”

This time, Kristen and John are working with a different surrogate because Margot’s surrogate recently gave birth to her second child.

“She’s still very much a part of our lives and even reached out to our new surrogate Angelica,” Kristen shared. “We’ve become like this little family.

Kristen was in the delivery room when Margot was born.

“I was the first person to catch her and to hold her, I felt the most incredible bond with her, and that maternal instinct kicked in immediately,” she told People in September 2021. “And all of my doubts and fears went away, and then all of the focus was just on her and this beautiful being.”