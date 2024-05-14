Hoda Kotb was amongst many people who confused Gavin Rossdale’s girlfriend, Xhoana X, for his ex-wife Gwen Stefani. The TV host teased the musician for dating his former flame’s doppelgänger after the pair’s vacation photos flooded the internet.

“I thought, ‘poor Blake [Shelton]’ –– that’s what I thought for one second. They look exactly the same,” Hoda, 59, told cohost Jenna Bush Hager during the Monday, May 13, episode of Today with Hoda and Jenna. “He has a type.”

While the women agreed on Xhoana’s spitting image of Gwen, 54, they had differing views about the situation. Jenna, 42, claimed that Gavin’s choice to date someone who looks like Gwen’s twin could be “flattering.” She also noted that the No Doubt vocalist could get the last laugh, knowing she was the “one that got away.”

Hoda, however, disagreed wholeheartedly and admitted that the situation was “super weird.”

On May 11, Page Six shared photos of Gavin, 58, and Xhoana, 35, while they were on vacation in Cabo San Lucas. In the pictures, the “Endless Crime” singer wrapped her arms around Gavin, who sat on a chair outside. Xhoana wore denim shorts and a black bikini top, though her makeup was what really caught people’s eye.

The Albania native rocked an out-of-the-ordinary thin eyebrow and bold red lip as her blond hair was pulled back by a headband. The vibe was identical to Gwen’s signature look in the early 2000s when she was still in a relationship with Gavin before their 2015 divorce.

The Bush frontman and Xhoana went public with their relationship in January, though they started dating months before. Gavin gave fans a glimpse inside his new romance during a March appearance on the “Amy & T.J.” podcast.

“It’s been really cute to let people know that [we’re together],” he gushed. “She’s very sweet and very supportive. It’s been really good and I guess it’s my new status.”

That said, Xhoana has been familiar with both Gavin and Gwen for years and even revealed that No Doubt inspired her music career.

“Musically I’ve been exposed to so much more than I would have been exposed to if I hadn’t moved around,” she told CelebMix.com in 2021. “When I came here in ’96 there was Tupac, Biggie and No Doubt and then Prodigy and Radiohead so just massive nonstop inspiration which I’m massively grateful for. I think you hear it all in my music — the attitude, the rebellion, the nostalgia, the vulnerability, the eclecticism.”