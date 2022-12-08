Oops! Several of Today’s most popular hosts have suffered major wardrobe malfunctions on air over the years. Of course, Savannah Guthrie and her costars handled the blips like total pros, proving why they are the faces of one of the most popular daytime programs on television.

During an August 2022 episode of Today, Savannah wore a white blouse with black stripes on it during the broadcast. She carried on her hosting duties as normal, sitting with Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Craig Melvin on the couch and later joined them at the news desk. It wasn’t until after the episode when she headed backstage that she realized something was off with her outfit.

“Realizing you wore your shirt backward all morning. #Monday,” the news anchor captioned a photo posted on her Instagram Story. In the picture, Savannah held up the tag of her shirt to show that she accidentally wore it the wrong way. Still, she managed to crack a smile after the funny mix-up.

Before another episode of Today that same month, Savannah admitted she “overslept big time” and nearly missed the broadcast. She documented her trip to the studio for her 7 a.m. show on Instagram, getting to the set with just minutes to spare. The legal analyst gave a shout-out to the “miracle workers” behind-the-scenes. They helped do her hair and makeup before she joined Craig at the news desk right on time to do the local news.

Hoda had the day off, leading Craig to poke fun at his cohost who nearly slept through the show that morning. The Dateline anchor himself famously almost missed a broadcast in October 2022 while eating a slice of pizza backstage.

“You almost had the morning off as well,” Craig said on the episode, adding, “Savannah Guthrie rolled in about 15 minutes ago. She overslept! She is normal!”

The former White House correspondent joined the Today team back in 2011 and has kept a great attitude about experiencing certain mishaps on the series over the years. She celebrated her 10-year anniversary on the program in June 2021.

“It’s been a dream come true, really,” she told People at the time of her Today milestone. “And of course, I remember my first day. I remember stressing out about my outfit. I remember when I got the main job at 7 a.m., a year later, and that was exciting and stressful and terrifying, just all of the emotions wrapped up in one.”

Keep scrolling for a roundup of ‘Today’ anchors’ biggest wardrobe malfunctions.