CBS revealed its winter schedule, and NCIS fans are ready for all new episodes. The drama series will be turning to the TV lineup very soon.

When Is ‘NCIS’ Coming Back?

The season 21 premiere of NCIS is slated for February 12, 2024, at 9 p.m. EST. After the hour-long episode, CBS will air the premiere of season 3 of NCIS: Hawai’i.

“This season, CBS is continuing its winning tradition, delivering an unparalleled combination of top returning series and new hit shows that are entertaining huge audiences on both broadcast and streaming,” Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, said in a statement to Deadline in February. “It is a testament to the stellar work being done by our best-in-class talent in front of and behind the camera that we have had yet another exceptional season, and I know we will only continue to build on this foundation of outstanding programming as we look ahead toward next fall.”

Other shows that will be making their big return to the network that week include Bob Hearts Abishola, FBI, Young Sheldon, So Help Me Todd, S.W.A.T. and Blue Bloods.

How Did Season 20 of ‘NCIS’ End?

The season 20 finale saw the team work together to prevent a Russian terrorist attack on the U.S., which threatened to knock out the country’s entire electrical grid. Torres went undercover in prison to try and pull information out of Yuri, recognizing a man who paid a visit to another inmate in the process.

Later, the power cut out in the NCIS headquarters. Eventually, the crew found a way to restore power and headed out to celebrate their victory. Torres hung back and decided to pay a visit to the man that he recognized when he was undercover in prison.

VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images

While sitting in the man’s living room, Torres caught him off guard. The man said he thought about Torres and his family often. The tense exchange prompted Torres to pick up his gun and declare that he wanted to watch him die.

After 20 years on air, the show still manages to keep viewers on their toes with interesting plots.

“The fact that this show 20 years later, can still not only be welcome in people’s homes, but be still up and running and still be swinging and everyone’s still happy to be here. Still excited to keep swinging and the writers are still keeping it fresh, and the actors are not tired is a testament to the efficiency and most importantly the love that everybody puts into this,” Wilmer Valderrama told Entertainment Tonight in May 2023. “We like it here and we have a lot of fun.”

Prior to the season 21 premiere, the cast mourned the loss of David McCallum, who portrayed the role of Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard, in September at the age of 90.

“David was a gifted actor and author, and beloved by many around the world,” CBS said in a statement after his death. “He led an incredible life, and his legacy will forever live on through his family and the countless hours on film and television that will never go away. We will miss his warmth and endearing sense of humor that lit up any room or soundstage he stepped onto, as well as the brilliant stories he often shared from a life well-lived.”