Scotland born actor David McCallum was beloved to American audiences for his role as Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard on the CBS hit procedural NCIS for more than 20 years. By his side the entire time was his wife Katherine Carpenter, who was with the TV star when he died of natural causes at the age of 90 on September 25 at New York Presbyterian Hospital. Get to know more about the love of his life.

Who Is David McCallum’s Wife Katherine Carpenter?

Katherine was born in Hollywood, California, on November 30, 1944. She worked as a model and actress and met David in 1965 during a photo shoot for the 1960s TV series The Man From U.N.C.L.E., which he starred on as secret agent Illya Kuryakin.

At the time, David was married to actress Jill Ireland, and the pair shared three children. They ended up divorcing after David discovered Jill had an affair with his The Great Escape costar Charles Bronson. The two would go on to marry in 1968.

David and Katherine — who was 11 years his junior — dated before he proposed in 1967. The couple wed the same year, tying the knot on September 16, 1967, at New York’s Lutheran Church. They were married for 56 years until David’s death.

Did David McCallum and Kathrine Carpenter Have Children?

The couple share a son, Peter, and a daughter, Sophie.

What Did David McCallum Say About Wife Kathrine Carpenter?

“Katherine and I are two halves of a whole,” he told Closer exclusively in October 2017. “We work well together, and when problems come along, we solve them. The best thing about a marriage is you find out what the other person wants and make damned sure they get it.”

What Did David McCallum Say About His Career?

The star, who became a naturalized American citizen in August 1999, was shocked when he became famous after The Man From U.N.C.L.E. became a hit. The show ran from 1964 to 1968.

“I got a job, and I was able to pay the bills,” he told Closer. “It was wonderful I had that opportunity. My part was very minor, and it just developed.”

David’s NCIS character Ducky was first introduced to viewers in the first season of the CBS show in 2003. He played an eccentric coroner and close friend of the MCRT team leader, Leroy Gibbs, played by Mark Harmon. His character retired from the chief medical examiner role in 2015 but continued on in a recurring status through 2023.

Between his long career in Hollywood and his loving home life, David was a very happy man. “I have no regrets. I’ve had a magnificent life all the way,” he gushed to Closer exclusively.