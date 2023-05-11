On Wednesday, May 10, Tori Spelling candidly revealed on Instagram that her entire family had come down with an illness. In her lengthy caption, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum shared that she and her children, Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn and Beau, whom she shares with husband Dean McDermott, have all been battling the mysterious sickness for months. Scroll below to find out what happened to Tori and her family.

What Happened to Tori Spelling and Her Family?

Tori posted a series of photos of her kids being treated at an Urgent Care clinic. In her caption, she explained she initially thought her children caught a bug at school. Eventually, the California native realized their symptoms were more severe than a common cold.

“Kids will be kids but when you have your youngest (10 and 6) so sick they are sleeping all day and say they feel dizzy even standing, I knew something bigger was going on,” she wrote. “Enter mold inspection!”

Courtesy of Tori Spelling/Instagram

The Stori Telling author continued on to say that a home inspector “discovered extreme mold” in her house, which has likely been the root of her family’s health issues.

“The pieces all started to fall into place,” Tori wrote, adding, “You just keep getting sick, one infection after another. Respiratory infections. Extreme allergy-like symptoms too and, like my poor Finn, skin rashes as well.”

After the discovery, the house was “labeled a health hazard,” forcing the family of seven to look for a new place to stay. The mom of five shared that she was looking into renting an Airbnb or a place on Vrbo while she and Dean decided what to do with their home.

What Happened to Tori Spelling’s Eye?

Tori’s family’s illness comes just weeks after she faced a health battle of her own. The reality star was forced to wear an eye patch in April after suffering from an ulcer.

“So, I have contacts, but I wear daily ones,” she said during an episode of the “9021OMG” podcast. “And at the end of the day … I don’t take them out. I sleep in them and it’s not healthy.”

Tori admitted that she has gone almost 20 days at a time without removing her eye contacts but has learned her lesson. After being prescribed antibiotic eye drops, the ulcer cleared up in a week and she was able to ditch the eye patch.