Fixer Upper aired one of its most heartwarming episodes during its final season on HGTV in January 2018 titled “New Chapter, New House.” Chip and Joana Gaines helped client Patti Baker settle into her new home after the death of her husband, Robert. Scroll below for an update on what happened to Patti and where she is now.

What Happened to Patti Baker From ‘Fixer Upper’?

Patti’s world shifted when she lost Robert, her husband of 37 years, to cancer in 2013. After her longtime spouse’s death, she decided to relocate from the East Coast to Waco, Texas, in order to be closer to their two sons, Keith and Karl. Patti purchased a stunning bungalow to begin a fresh start once she moved to the Lone Star State.

The Pennsylvania native enlisted the help of Chip and Joanna to make her new house feel like a home.

“This is her forever home,” Joanna told HGTV viewers of the ‘50s style abode. “I want to make sure that everything that I am choosing and deciding from a design standpoint is timeless and as classic as possible.”

Courtesy of Joanna Gaines/Instagram

The big reveal at the end of the episode was incredibly emotional. Patti loved all of the unique and cozy touches the home improvement experts added to the space. Starting over in a new city wasn’t easy, but Patti had her kids and her new community rallying behind her through it all. She was blown away by Chip’s kindness to her sons during the filming process.

“To watch that man with Keith and Karl and how he interacted with them, out of honor to their dad and talked about the importance of being a dad, and how proud their dad would be — family is so important to that couple,” the mom of two shared in a January 2018 interview with People.

Where is Patti Baker Now?

One week after her home renovation was complete, Patti moved into her new place. In May 2017, she attended a graduation party where she reconnected with a family friend, Pastor Joe Finfrock. A few days after their reunion, he took a three-hour trip to see Patti’s new home. After spending some time in the house and exploring Waco, Joe proposed to the Fixer Upper alum.

The couple got married in August 2018. Keith and Karl walked their mom down the aisle during the ceremony. “It’s happily ever after,” Patti gushed over her wedding and new husband.

After their nuptials, Patti and Joe decided to put her newly renovated Waco home on the market for $349,900 so she could move into his home in Graham, Texas.