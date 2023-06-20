From January 2018 to March 2019, DeRon Jenkins costarred in Flip or Flop Nashville with his ex-girlfriend Page Turner on HGTV. Years after season 2 of the show aired, many viewers have been wondering what happened to the home renovation expert. Scroll below to find out where he is now.

What Happened to DeRon Jenkins?

Prior to launching to HGTV stardom, DeRon played in the NFL for nearly a decade. The athlete joined several teams throughout his football career, including the Baltimore Ravens and the San Diego Chargers. During his time in the NFL, DeRon purchased his first home and ended up completing several construction projects on his own.

Courtesy of DeRon Jenkins/Facebook

Upon waving goodbye to the world of professional sports, he decided to focus on contracting work.



“After my seven-year career in the NFL, I still had the passion to renovate, to make something older look beautiful and new again,” DeRon told HGTV ahead of the Flip or Flop Nashville premiere. “And I was in Nashville. And I love this city. And so, I decided to make this city beautiful — and that’s where I landed.”

Flip or Flop Nashville was a spinoff of Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall’s Flip or Flop. Former couple Page and DeRon decided to embark on the HGTV journey together despite their romantic relationship not working out.

“We dated for a long time, but we still remained friends. So that’s I think the big difference,” Page told Us Weekly in January 2018 of their bond. “We didn’t have this huge blowup where we just stopped speaking and all that drama. We still work together well and make money. [We said], ‘Let’s do that.’”

After two seasons on the air, Flip or Flop Nashville did not return for a third season. Page landed her own HGTV show, Fix My Flip, after moving to Los Angeles.

Where Is DeRon Jenkins Now?

DeRon has been living in Nashville for more than 20 years. He currently owns and serves as the master builder of DY Properties & Construction. His daughter, Dylan Jenkins, also works for the company as a property manager and real estate agent.

While DeRon’s Instagram page is currently private, he has posted photos of several of his construction projects on Facebook in the past. Many of the comments under his posts raise questions about whether Flip or Flop Nashville will return for another season. So far, HGTV has not made any formal announcement regarding the future of the show.