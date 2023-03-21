Fix My Flip host Page Turner has become one of HGTV’s most popular home improvement stars in recent years. The real estate broker also hosted Flip or Flop Nashville with former NFL star DeRon Jenkins. Scroll below for more details on Page’s current relationship status.

Who Is Page Turner’s Ex-Boyfriend DeRon Jenkins?

One of the reasons why fans loved Flip or Flop Nashville was the banter between Page and DeRon and the way they worked together to make their visions come to life. At the time of the January 2018 series premiere, they were exes. For them, working together was something they always did well despite their romantic relationship not lasting the test of time.

“The secret is respect and trust. We respect each other,” DeRon told Us Weekly in January 2018. “We feel like we both are at the top of our craft. We work well together as far as trusting. I know what she’s going to do, she knows what I’m going to do. Our expectations of each other are very realistic. We make it work.”

The former couple first met more than a decade ago. Page was showing a home to a client as a broker and DeRon was working on the abode as a contractor. They hit it off and began dating shortly after.

“But then our relationship changed, and we didn’t work as well together in that capacity,” Page told HGTV. “But we still worked really well together as far as building homes and selling homes and rehabbing homes went. So, we continued our working relationship.”

The house flippers remained friends after their breakup, dedicated to making their dreams of becoming HGTV stars come true. As for whether or not they would ever consider getting back together in the future, both Page and DeRon seem to be focused on running their business.

“I think we’re in such a great place right now,” she said. “We work really well together.”

Is Page Turner Married?

The Rock the Block alum is not currently married. On top of her career as an HGTV host, Page is a doting mom to her three daughters, Zaire, Qai and Quincy, from a previous relationship.

“Without knowing, my babies pushed me further than I ever thought I could go,” the TV personality gushed about motherhood in a May 2020 Instagram caption. “Their presence tested my will, my strength and stretched my faith. They ‘grew me up’ and showed me what real love is. My triple blessings. My triple threats. There’s nothing we can’t do together. And we’ve proven that.”