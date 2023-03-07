Opening up. Bindi Irwin shared details about her secret 10-year battle with endometriosis that led her to undergo life-changing surgery. In an Instagram post shared on Tuesday, March 7, the wildlife conservationist revealed she suffered “insurmountable fatigue, pain and nausea” amid her health battle. Scroll below for more details on her condition and recovery.

What Happened to Bindi Irwin?

“I battled for a long time wondering if I should share this journey with you in such a public space,” Bindi’s Instagram post began. “It came down to the responsibility I feel to share my story for other women who need help.”

Instagram/BindiIrwin

The Dancing With the Stars winner continued on to say that she tried to “remain a positive person” and “hide the pain” during her long health journey. Over the past decade, Bindi has attended a number of doctor’s appointments and gotten body scans and tests done before she finally got the answers she sought about her pain.

“I decided to undergo surgery for endometriosis” she penned. “Going in for surgery was scary but I knew I couldn’t live like I was. Every part of my life was getting torn apart because of the pain. To cut a long story short, they found 37 lesions, some very deep and difficult to remove and a chocolate cyst.”

She thanked her family and friends who have been a huge support system amid her health battle for the past 10 years.

“THANK YOU, for encouraging me to find answers when I thought I’d never climb out,” the Australian TV personality wrote. “Thank you to the doctors and nurses who believed my pain. I’m on the road to recovery and the gratitude I feel is overwhelming.”

Does Bindi Irwin Have Children?

Bindi and her husband, Chandler Powell, have one child together, daughter Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, whom they welcomed in March 2021.

“I had been pouring every ounce of the energy I had left into our daughter and family,” she reflected on the reason why she often canceled plans in the past or ignored messages.

The post finished off with a strong sentiment about facing stigmas regarding endometriosis pain. Bindi urged her followers who might be going through the same thing to “keep searching for answers.”

“Things may look fine on the outside looking in through the window of someone’s life, however, that is not always the case,” she said. “Please be gentle and pause before asking me (or any woman) when we’ll be having more children. After all that my body has gone through, I feel tremendously grateful that we have our gorgeous daughter. She feels like our family’s miracle.”