Wendy Williams’ life has come under the microscope since it was announced that she would be the subject of the two-part Lifetime documentary, Where Is Wendy Williams?, in February 2024. Information about the former talk show personality’s health and her marriages was brought to light ahead of the premiere.

How Many Times Has Wendy Williams Been Married?

Wendy has been married and divorced twice. She was married to her first husband, Bert Girigorie, from 1994 to 1995. The TV personality married her second husband, Kevin Hunter, in 1997, and they split more than two decades later.

Who Is Wendy Williams’ 1st Husband Bert Girigorie?

The former couple met while she was working at a New York City radio station, per multiple outlets. Bert dated Wendy for two years before they decided to tie the knot.

Not much is known about Bert, but his X page says he is a sales and marketing professional. His account has not been posting much over the past few years.

Bert made a few extremely rare comments about his failed marriage to the star in the past.

“It was very bizarre. She just turned into a different person. I don’t know what was going on,” he told Radar Online of their marriage in March 2019. “I didn’t understand a lot of things that she did. I didn’t understand what her motivations were.”

He went on to say that they “had a big blowout” and “the relationship became very strained.”

Who Is Wendy Williams’ 2nd Husband Kevin Hunter?

After her split from Bert, Wendy walked down the aisle with Kevin in 1997, whom she had met at an ice skating rink in 1994. Kevin later became her manager and production partner. They welcomed their son, Kevin Hunter Jr., in 2000.

Wendy revealed that she knew from very early on in their marriage that she and Kevin were headed toward divorce.

“I went into the delivery room knowing in my mind, ‘I’m planning my divorce,'” she told Business Insider in 2021. “Kevin was a serial cheat. He cheated when I dated him. He cheated when I married him. He cheated while I was on bed rest during the entire nine months of me being pregnant.”

“I couldn’t [leave] because the bigger the talk show got, and the more I would look into my son’s eyes … the more I decided to give of myself and I figured I’d get it on the back end, so to speak,” Wendy added.

In April 2019, it was announced that Wendy and Kevin had officially split after reports that he fathered a child with his mistress.

“Thank you to everyone for respecting the family’s privacy during this time. Kevin is supportive of Wendy and they are working through this process together,” a rep for the star told People at the time. “No additional comment will be provided at this time.”

Their divorce was finalized in January 2020, Wendy confirmed during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“After nine months, yes, I am fully divorced,” she said. “A door has closed in old life, the new chapter has been so lovely.”

Four years after their divorce, Wendy’s team announced she was diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia.

“There is hope that with early detection and far more empathy, the stigma associated with dementia will be eliminated, and those affected will receive the understanding, support, and care they deserve and need,” a February 2024 press release said.