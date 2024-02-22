Wendy Williams’ team shared her private health battle with the world on February 22, 2024. The talk show host, who is a mom to son Kevin Hunter Jr., was diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia.

Who Is Wendy Williams’ Son Kevin Hunter Jr.?

Wendy’s only child was born in August 2000, during her tumultuous marriage to Kevin Hunter. The TV personality and the producer were married from 1997 until their split in 2019 after accusations of infidelity were made against him. Their divorce was finalized in 2020. Prior to that, she was married to her first husband, Bert Girigorie, from 1994 to 1995.

Wendy once revealed how her son was handling his parents’ split while appearing on The View in September 2019.

“He’s doing very well,” she explained to the hosts. “We talk every day. Sometimes a couple times a day … he’s in a good space, he only wants to see me and his dad happy.”

The former broadcaster previously opened up about facing several miscarriages before welcoming Kevin Jr.

“I fought tooth and nail to be a mother,” Wendy said during an interview with Essence in 2015. “The clothes [are] already picked out, the nursery is already painted.”

Kevin Jr. was part of the February 2024 Lifetime documentary Where is Wendy Williams? with several of his other family members.

“My mom has done a great job making it seem like everything is OK always, but in reality, there’s something wrong going on,” he said in a trailer for the two-part project.

He has made a few rare public appearances with his mom and dad over the years. He joined Wendy to unveil her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in October 2019.

Charles Eshelman/FilmMagic

Inside Wendy Williams’ Health Diagnosis

After undergoing tests, Wendy was diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia in 2023. Aphasia is a disorder affecting language and communication abilities. Frontotemporal dementia a progressive disorder impacting behavior and cognitive functions. According to the press release from her team, both conditions have “already presented significant hurdles in Wendy’s life.”

“The decision to share this news was difficult and made after careful consideration, not only to advocate for understanding and compassion for Wendy, but to raise awareness about aphasia and frontotemporal dementia and support the thousands of others facing similar circumstances,” the statement continued. “Unfortunately, many individuals diagnosed with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia face stigma and misunderstanding, particularly when they begin to exhibit behavioral changes but have not yet received a diagnosis.”