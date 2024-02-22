Wendy Williams has been diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia. The talk show host’s team revealed news about her health after years of being absent from live television.

Wendy Williams’ Team Announces Aphasia and Dementia Diagnosis

Wendy underwent a “battery of medical tests” before doctors diagnosed her with aphasia and dementia, per a February 22, 2024, press release.

“The decision to share this news was difficult and made after careful consideration, not only to advocate for understanding and compassion for Wendy, but to raise awareness about aphasia and frontotemporal dementia and support the thousands of others facing similar circumstances,” the statement from her team read. “Unfortunately, many individuals diagnosed with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia face stigma and misunderstanding, particularly when they begin to exhibit behavioral changes but have not yet received a diagnosis.”

“There is hope that with early detection and far more empathy, the stigma associated with dementia will be eliminated, and those affected will receive the understanding, support, and care they deserve and need,” the press release continued. “Wendy is still able to do many things for herself. Most importantly she maintains her trademark sense of humor and is receiving the care she requires to make sure she is protected and that her needs are addressed. She is appreciative of the many kind thoughts and good wishes being sent her way.”

What Is Aphasia?

Primary progressive aphasia is “a rare nervous system syndrome that affects the ability to communicate,” per Mayo Clinic.

Effects of the condition can include losing the ability to speak and write.

What Is Frontotemporal Dementia?

Frontotemporal dementia is “a cluster of disorders that results from the degeneration of the frontal or temporal lobes of the brain,” per Mayo Clinic.

Where Is Wendy Williams Now?

The Wendy Williams Show marked its final episode on June 17, 2022. In the show’s final years, Wendy battled Graves’ Disease and Lymphedema as well as a bout of COVID. She had several guest hosts fill in her before her time slot was taken over by Sherri Shepherd‘s talk show, Sherri.

After that, Wendy largely lived out of the spotlight. Prior to announcing her diagnosis to the world, Wendy’s team announced her new Lifetime documentary, Where is Wendy Williams?, would premiere over two nights on February 24 and 25, 2024.

“Opening the doors to her private life like never before, cameras chronicled her comeback journey to reclaim her life and legacy despite facing health issues and personal turbulence,” a synopsis read.

The TV personality, who is a mom to son Kevin Hunter Jr., was previously featured in two other Lifetime projects, Wendy Williams: The Movie and Wendy Williams… What a Mess.

“I had my whole life planned out when I was 10 years old. And you know what? It’s pretty much worked out the exact way, if not better than I planned,” she once told Closer in February 2021.

“I’m highly successful because I’ve been through a lot, and most of it I’ve had to figure out by myself,” she continued.