Wayne Newton is widely known for his vibrant Las Vegas act, but he actually prefers spending time at home with his wife, Kathleen McCrone, whenever possible. The “Danke Shoen” singer and his spouse have been married for more than two decades — and they have the sweetest love story!

Who Is Wayne Newton’s Wife, Kathleen McCrone?

Wayne met Kathleen at one of his Las Vegas performances in 1991. Kathleen is a civil and criminal litigation lawyer by profession. The couple blissfully got engaged after two years of dating. They got married in April 1994 at Wayne’s former Casa de Shenandoah estate in Nevada.

Wayne and Kathleen eventually ended up selling the 39.5-acre property after living in it for many years. Kathleen has always been Wayne’s biggest supporter, encouraging him to get back into Las Vegas show business after taking a five-year hiatus.

“One day, my wife asked me what was wrong,” Wayne told Closer in May 2016. “I said, ‘You know, I kind of miss being on stage and having the things happen that can only happen there.’”

After the nudge from his wife, Wayne decided to return to the stage for a 36-week engagement on the Las Vegas strip.

“I don’t see myself retiring,” he added. “I’ve never been happier or felt better. So, with those things going for me, I hope this will continue — for another week or two, anyway!”

Ahead of their milestone 25th wedding anniversary, Wayne once again gushed that he was “the happiest” he had ever been in his marriage and career.

“We’re going to renew our vows,” he told Closer of their plans in November 2018. “We’re either going to do it in Hawaii or in Rome at the Vatican.”

The pair also revealed that they enjoy hanging out in their beautiful Nevada home for date nights.

“The reason we stay home on date nights is because otherwise I would be sitting there while he took pictures or signed autographs for people because he never says no,” Kathleen said. “He feels they’re the people who have given us the life we’ve been able to live.”

Prior to his marriage to Kathleen, Wayne was married to his first wife, Elaine Okamura, from 1968 to 1985.

Does Wayne Newton Have Kids?

Wayne is a proud dad of two children. He became a father when he welcomed his first child, daughter Erin, during his marriage to Elaine in 1976. In 2002, Wayne welcomed his second child and his first with Kathleen, a daughter named Lauren.