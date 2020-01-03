Amazing Memories! See Vin Diesel’s Cutest Moments With His Kids On and Off the Red Carpet

When Vin Diesel‘s not shooting his next big action film, he’s at home with his three kids — Hania (a.k.a. “Similce”), 11, Vincent, 9, and Pauline, 4. The Fast & Furious star shares all of his children with his his longtime girlfriend, Paloma Jiménez, and he admits that they keep him very grounded.

“My kids move me to tears all the time,” he previously gushed to People. “My daughter Similce said to me a couple of weeks ago, ‘Daddy, I know what song should be at every funeral.’ I said, ‘What is it?’ And she said, ‘See You Again.’ That was not fair.”

Just like her dad, Similce might have what it takes to be the next big action hero. She already made her acting debut in the Netflix series Fast & Furious: Spy Racers. While recalling his eldest kiddo’s 2008 birth to Variety, the dad of three revealed his oldest daughter was born during one of his films.

“[Similce] was born while we were shooting Fast 4,” he said. “It was a long day, where Pablo and I were fighting each other in this scene. He came to my trailer at the end of the day and said, ‘Something is on your mind.’ I had a secret. I wasn’t telling anyone in the world that my daughter was about to be born.”

“I’ll never forget what he said to me. He said, ‘Vin, you go into that hospital room, and you cut the umbilical cord. It will be the best day of your life,’” the Chronicles of Riddick actor continued. “That’s the day that she was born. I say that because that’s how real the themes of familyhood [sic] run in the Fast & Furious saga, and why I am so proud.”

Scroll below to see all of the cutest moments that Vin has had with his kids!