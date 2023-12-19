Trisha Yearwood is heading into 2024 with a new look! The “Back Home Again” singer decided to give her hair a chop in new photos posted on her Instagram page on Monday, December 18.

“Closing out Vegas ‘23 with a bang! Special thanks to @goodwillglendastyle for the gorgeous blonde balayage, Ray @wynnlasvegas Salon for the bangin’ haircut and @lypservice for the glam. Those red lips tho!” she captioned the pictures. “Merry Christmas, and love one another.”

Trisha paired her bold makeup look with leather pants and a suede blazer, which was the perfect shade of red to wear ahead of the holidays. The comments section was full of love for the country music icon from some of her loyal fans. “You’re absolutely breathtaking,” one person wrote underneath the carousel of photos.

Courtesy of Trisha Yearwood/Instagram

Another penned, “I see you, queen, you look amazing,” adding, “I love your hair. I’m obsessed with your outfits.”

Others pointed out that she looked unrecognizable after her makeover and weight loss transformation.

“This doesn’t even look like Trisha,” one comment read, while another said, “Looks so different.”

Trisha decided to change up her look after filming the CMA Country Christmas special. During the night full of incredible performances, which aired on December 14, she dazzled in multiple outfit changes and sounded better than ever on stage with the likes of Amy Grant, Lainey Wilson, Ashley McBryde and more music superstars.

Courtesy of Trisha Yearwood/Instagram

More than a decade ago, the Grammy winner first opened up about her weight loss journey and putting in “really hard work” to lose 30 pounds.

“I designed my own plan that’s low-fat, low-sugar 90 percent of the time,” she told People in April 2013 of her meal plan.

Years later, Trisha explained how she and husband Garth Brooks were continuing the path to healthy living, starting with the dishes they cooked at home.

“Sometimes I do great; sometimes I don’t. I have the blessing and curse of being a pretty good cook, so I can make all the decadent things,” the “Georgia Rain” songstress told Parade in March 2021. “But I also challenge myself to make the healthier things taste good. I love to roast a huge pan of root vegetables. Butternut squash, sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts, carrots. The more you roast a vegetable, the sweeter and more caramelized it gets. I make a big pot of rice or risotto to go with that. That’s comfort food for us and will last a while.”