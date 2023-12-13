For more than three decades, fans of Trisha Yearwood have loved seeing her blossom in the country music spotlight. The “Back Home Again” singer has undergone a noticeable weight loss transformation since her career breakthrough in the early ‘90s. How did she lose weight?

How Did Trisha Yearwood Lose Weight?

Trisha shared that she lost 30 pounds in April 2013 by putting in “really hard work” and learning that healthy living is all about balance. She went down from a size 14 to a size 10.

“I designed my own plan that’s low-fat, low-sugar 90 percent of the time,” the Grammy winner said in an interview with People, adding that she eats her favorite foods the other 10 percent of the time and regularly takes Zumba classes.

“There’s no way you never fall off the wagon,” she said of her fitness routine. “I fell in love with it!”

What Does Trisha Yearwood Eat in a Day?

The Trisha’s Southern Kitchen host loves to cook and enjoys sharing delicious meals with her husband, Garth Brooks.

“I was raised on a farm with a garden, and we ate a lot of fresh vegetables, but you just get away from that when you’re touring,” Trisha reflected in an interview with Parade in March 2021. “You have to remind yourself that you really love this food and put the effort into making it.”

The “Walkaway Joe” songstress also revealed that her weakness is “decadent food.”

“Sometimes I do great; sometimes I don’t. I have the blessing and curse of being a pretty good cook, so I can make all the decadent things,” she shared. “But I also challenge myself to make the healthier things taste good. I love to roast a huge pan of root vegetables. Butternut squash, sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts, carrots. The more you roast a vegetable, the sweeter and more caramelized it gets. I make a big pot of rice or risotto to go with that. That’s comfort food for us and will last a while.”

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

It turns out, Garth is also a great cook and enjoys cheffing up his own creations in the kitchen at times, including pasta salad and breakfast bowls with eggs, sausage, bacon, hash browns and cheese.

The couple, who got married in 2005, love getting creative with some of the recipes they come up with. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Trisha and Garth spent a lot of time in the kitchen.

“I make a sweet potato burger that Garth absolutely loves,” she continued. “I wrote a cookbook this year while we were home, so I was testing a lot of recipes on Garth. One of the things that he asked me was to come up with a breakfast lasagna. We love breakfast for every meal of the day, so I worked on a breakfast lasagna recipe that’s going to be in the new book. That became one of our favorite things.”