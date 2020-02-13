BFFs Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth recently gave fans a glimpse inside their fun-filled (and potentially productive?) hangout sessions.

“Working hard or hardly working? When your bestie is your partner in crime, work is always FUN!” Tori, 46, captioned her Instagram post on Wednesday, February 12. The Scary Movie 2 actress, who has been thick as thieves with Jennie, 47, since their earlier days on Beverly Hills, 90210, added the adorable hashtags, “yin and yang” and “Lucy and Lucille,” at the end of her post.

John Salangsang/Shutterstock

In the snapshot, Jennie and Tori can be seen sitting around a dinner table filled with papers, snacks and other essential work items. Although the Spelling it Like it Is author hilariously posed with a pen between her nose and lip, the What I Like About You actress didn’t seem distracted as she kept her head buried in the stack of papers.

Fans of the longtime duo flooded Tori’s comments section with sweet messages. “Couldn’t agree more … When you work with your besties, work is always fun!” one fan wrote. Another added, “Definitely not working lol. ❤️ My girls!” A third fan chimed in, gushing, “I’ve grown up watching you two on TV … always wishing I was part of your friend group.”

Even Jennie left a comment on Tori’s post. “Um one of us was working,” she hilariously teased.

Fans have been dying to know what Tori and Jennie have been up to ever since Fox announced the cancellation of BH90210 following one season. The network revealed the quasi-revival of Beverly Hills, 90210 wouldn’t be returning to the air in a statement released in November 2019.

Following the disappointing news, Tori — who played the beloved role of Donna Martin during the original show’s 10 seasons from 1991 to 2000 — took to Instagram to give her fans an idea of how she was feeling. The True Tori star also gave a sweet shout-out to her longtime castmates, Gabrielle Carteris, Shannen Doherty, Brian Austin Green, Jason Priestly, Ian Ziering and late actor Luke Perry.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

“Sometimes home isn’t where you ARE but who you are WITH,” Tori emotionally penned after she found out the reboot wasn’t being picked up for a second season. “Together, our BH90210 family can do anything. We’ve proved that to each other and our loyal fans. We ARE better together.”

We can’t wait to see what Tori and Jennie are working on!