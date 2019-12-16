Almost three years after welcoming his first daughter, Nina, with wife Amanda Seyfried, actor Thomas Sadoski couldn’t imagine life before fatherhood. While recently attending the CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute event, the Life in Pieces star gushed to Closer Weekly about being a dad to his 2-year-old little girl.

“[Parenthood] is the best! It’s an absolute dream, yeah,” the 43-year-old hunk exclusively shared with Closer at the 13th annual event on December 8. Thomas — who welcomed daughter Nina with the Mean Girls star, 34, in March 2017 — also couldn’t help but dish their future baby plans.

MEGA

“We keep trying to figure that out, if that’s something that’s going to happen,” he told Closer about the possibility of baby No. 2. “But, we have to work around my wife’s shockingly busy schedule because she’s so good at her job that a lot of people want to work with her.”

Although the couple — who secretly tied the knot in March 2017, just weeks before the arrival of their first child — both have their hands full, Thomas hinted that he and his wife are on the road toward expanding their brood.

“We’re just sort of doing that dance right now, but I think we’re definitely going to be. The first time around has been so good, that we feel like ruining it by trying again” he sweetly joked, adding a laugh. “My job is just to run support on that, whenever … and how often she needs it and wants it done. My job is pretty easy in comparison.” Aww!

Despite being excited for the possibility of another baby, Thomas revealed he’s putting the final choice in his wife’s hands. “Ultimately, at the end of the day, I think that’s a discussion Amanda has to have with herself,” he shared. “She’s the one that has to do all the super-heroic work — literally creating a human being.”

The doting dad adorably added, “I just have to do the shopping and making sure that she’s fed properly, which I love anyway. So that’s up to her.”

Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Even though Thomas is letting Amanda decide how big they want their family to grow, fans assume little Nina won’t be their last child. While chatting with PorterEdit in July 2018, the Mama Mia! star gushed over having more children with her handsome husband. “I definitely want more babies. Maybe three? Or four? Or five?” she said.

It looks like we’ll have to stay tuned for future baby announcements from Thomas and Amanda!