Sylvester Stallone just wants his girls to be safe! The Rocky actor made his two eldest daughters, Sophia and Sistine, undergo rigorous training with Navy SEALs before they both moved to New York City.

“It was the hardest. It was about six hours we were in those woods,” Sistine, 25, told The New York Post in an interview published on February 17. “Sophia and I got our asses whooped by these guys. They were the real deal.”

Sistine confessed that she was “not surprised” that Sylvester, 77, made them go through such a difficult training process. “Our entire life we grew up with him doing these sort of military-esque, self-defense trainings,” the model added.

The Academy Award nominee even joined his girls for early morning workouts before they moved to the Big Apple.

“It was a rigorous routine. Every day at 6 a.m., he would make us eat eggs with ketchup. For some reason, that combination … to bulk up,” Sophia, 27, shared. “But then it was a lot of situps, pushups, pullups, clean and jerks.”

The boot camp will be featured on the new season of the family’s Paramount+ reality show, The Family Stallone, premiering on February 21.

Sylvester’s youngest daughter, Scarlet, whom he shares with wife Jennifer Flavin, was absent from the Navy SEALs training because she lives in Miami. “I was so happy I was not involved,” the 21-year-old college student confessed.

It’s obvious that the movie star just wants to make sure his daughters are safe while living away from their hometown of Los Angeles. Sylvester previously opened up about a time where he struggled with finding acting roles and how it impacted his family life.

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

“I was embarrassed to be your father,” he said during an appearance on Sophia and Sistine’s “Unwaxed” podcast in November 2023. “I felt so worthless. You didn’t even really know what I did for a living. He just wanders around looking depressed.”

Luckily, he was able to find his footing again in Hollywood by scoring roles in The Expendables, Creed and more. Still, remembering all of the hardships he went through in the early 2000s has helped shape him into the film icon and doting dad he is today.

“When the good times go away, that’s when you find out your family is so important,” he added. “The ship sailed on me, it was pretty bad. And I realized that people you thought were your friends are not your friends. I thought I was definitely done. The phone wasn’t ringing.”