Sunny Hostin Vacations in Ibiza With Family

Shutterstock; Courtesy of Sunny Hostin/Instagram

The View's Sunny Hostin Vacations in Ibiza With Family for Son Gabriel's 21st Birthday: Photos 

Aug 18, 2023 10:21 am·
Sunny Hostin is spending her time off from The View in Ibiza! The talk show host celebrated son Gabriel’s 21st birthday on the island with her family this week. 

Happy 21st birthday to this beautiful soul who first made me a mom,” Sunny, 54, captioned a carousel of pictures on Instagram on Thursday, August 17. “We could not be more proud of the young man you have become. You are a blessing. Thank you for choosing to spend this important milestone with family and chosen family.”

Scroll below to see photos from Sunny’s family vacation. 

