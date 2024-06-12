Justin Henry (Mike Baker)

Justin is most known for being the youngest actor to ever receive an Oscar nomination — thanks to an outstanding role in the 1979 film Kramer vs. Kramer — and for starring in movies Martin’s Day, Double Negative, and Lost. He went on to appear in The Junior Defenders, My Own Worst Enemy, Brothers & Sisters and Reaper. Justin left acting to work in the tech field in the mid-2010’s. As of 2024, he was a strategic account manager at the computer software company Telestream in suburban Los Angeles, according to his LinkedIn page.