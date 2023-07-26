Late singer Sinéad O’Connor kept busy contributing to the music industry while balancing her role as a mom of four kids. The musician’s death at age 56 was reported by multiple outlets on July 26, 2023.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad,” her family said in a statement. “Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

Who Are ​Sinead O’Connor’s Kids?

Sinéad, born in Dublin on December 8, 1966, shot to fame in 1987 with the release of her first album, The Lion and the Cobra. That same year, she welcomed her first child, son Jake Reynolds, with her first husband, John Reynolds.

Her family grew once more in 1996 when she welcomed her second child, daughter Roisin Waters, with Irish columnist John Waters. In 2004, Sinéad announced the arrival of her third child, son Shane, with Irish folk musician Dónal Lunny. The “Nothing Compares 2 U” singer’s youngest child, son Yeshua Bonadio, with ex Frank Bonadio was born in 2006.

Geoff Robinson Photography/Shutterstock

How Did ​Sinead O’Connor’s Son Shane Die?

On January 7, 2022, Sinéad announced that Shane had been found dead by suicide at age 17. In the days prior to his death, Shane had been reported missing.

“My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God,” she wrote on Twitter at the time. “May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace.”

In another tribute posted in honor of her late son, Sinéad shared a heartfelt song and caption.

“This is for my Shaney,” Sinéad tweeted alongside a video of Bob Marley’s “Ride Natty Ride.” “The light of my life. The lamp of my soul. My blue-eyed baby. You will always be my light. We will always be together. No boundary can separate us.”

Did ​Sinead O’Connor Have Grandchildren?

In July 2015, Sinéad announced that she was officially a grandmother after Jake and his partner, Lia, welcomed their first child together. On Facebook, the performer gushed over taking on the new role of being a grandparent.

“Am so delighted!!!” she wrote. “Always wanted to be a granny. In fact, that’s the only reason I had kids (joking).”

Prior to the little one’s birth, Sinéad also gave her fans an update on Lia’s labor.

“OMG! Am literally hours away from the greatest dream of my life coming true! #Granny!” she wrote in another Facebook post at the time. “I love you, little rocker. This is to welcome you in and thank you for choosing us.”

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).