Party time! Simon Cowell was spotted celebrating his milestone 60th birthday with a lavish dinner party on Monday, October 7. The former American Idol judge took some time off in his busy schedule to honor his special day with a family dinner at Nobu restaurant in Malibu, CA.

Simon was joined by his longtime girlfriend, Lauren Silverman, and their 5-year-old son Eric, to mark the milestone celebration on Monday evening. A plethora of Simon’s closest friends, which include a long line of music industry pals, also gathered at the local celeb hotspot for the fun-filled festivities.

After a long night of partying, Simon was all smiles as he was spotted heading back to his car. The America’s Got Talent judge looked handsome for his special event as he stepped out in a classic, white button-down shirt tucked into black dress pants.

Despite his recent health kick, the proud dad of one had two packs of cigarettes in hand as he departed from Nobu. According to Daily Mail, Simon happily greeted photographers outside the restaurant and even accepted a bottle of one from one as a gift for his ride home.

Even though Simon changed a lot about his diet when he decided to become a strict vegan earlier this year, the music mogul revealed it doesn’t stop him from smoking or drinking. While stopping by The Ellen DeGeneres Show in early September, Simon opened up about his new health choices and explained why he can still take advantage of his vices.

“I went to see this doctor in London. We did some tests. And then a month later he said, ‘You have the worst diet I’ve ever met from any patient,'” he recalled at the time. “So I went, ‘OK, out of the smoking, the drinking, and diet, what do I have to drop?’ And he said, ‘The diet.’ So I said, ‘I’m in!'”

Although he’s able to still drink and smoke, Simon dished that he was able to lose weight by cutting out “pretty much all the things I loved” — including dairy, sugar, bread, gluten and red meat. Since Simon changed his lifestyle choices, he not only feels amazing but looks even better!

Scroll through the gallery below to see pics from Simon’s birthday outing in Malibu!