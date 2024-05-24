Sienna Miller reflected on the media frenzy surrounding her relationship with ex Jude Law in the early 2000s.

“I just started working, and I was in a big film and in love with this idol, and very, very happy, but the flip side of it was so dark, so quickly,” she said during an appearance on SiriusXM’s This Life of Mine With James Corden of sparking a romance with Jude, 51, while filming 2004’s Alfie.

The Horizon actress was “so madly in love and it was, in many ways, the most exciting moment.” But once the buzz-worthy pair were photographed together, Sienna, 42, saw her life change in an instant.

“I think that it can incur just madness and chaos,” she reflected. “It is chaos. You are dealing with aggression, and violence, and you are a piece of prey and you’re being hunted every day, so you are paranoid. The response to that is, for me, I was like, ‘I’m not changing. I’m not gonna give up my life.'”

“I’ve always been relatively the same person, but you escape. I was drinking too much. I was probably going out too much. I’d also watched people behave in the ’90s in a way that I thought was how you behaved,” Sienna explained. “[Everyone was] having a lot of fun, but that also breeds more panic. It was just an ouroboros of kind of mess.”

In 2004, Sienna and Jude got engaged. They split two years later after the Cold Mountain actor confessed to cheating on the Keen Eddie actress with one of his kids’ nannies.

“Following the reports in today’s papers, I just want to say I am deeply ashamed and upset that I’ve hurt Sienna and the people most close to us,” he said in a 2005 statement to the British Press Association at the time. “I want to publicly apologize to Sienna and our respective families for the pain that I have caused.”

Dave Benett/Getty Images

Jude welcomed kids Rafferty, Iris and Rudy during his marriage to Sadie Frost, which lasted from 1997 to 2003. He has since welcomed daughter Sophia with ex Samantha Burke and daughter Ada with ex Catherine Harding, as well as two more kids with current wife Phillipa Coan.

Though Sienna and Jude briefly rekindled their romance from 2009 to 2011, they ultimately felt it was best to go their separate ways.

“Getting the call one evening that something was coming out in the press the following day, and it had gone to print, and there’s nothing you can do about it, and it’s intensely personal and painful and everyone’s gonna know is a horrible, horrible feeling that I and many others experienced in the earliest part of my career,” she told Entertainment Tonight in April 2022 while promoting Netflix’s Anatomy of a Scandal.