Sienna Miller House Photos: Pictures of Actress’ Home

Shutterstock; Courtesy of Architectural Digest/YouTube

Sienna Miller’s 16th-Century House Is So Whimsical! See Inside Her Country Home in England 

Dec 16, 2022 4:18 pm·
By
Home sweet home! Sienna Miller’s 16th-century property is something worth seeing. The Live by Night actress decided to renovate her cottage in Buckinghamshire, England, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. She’s more than pleased with the way her gorgeous house turned out.

Spending time at home with her loved ones has always been a top priority for Sienna. The BAFTA nominee has lived in the timeless country home for more than a decade after immediately falling in love with the property.

“It was a time when there was a lot of press attention on me, and I wanted somewhere to escape,” she told Architectural Digest in August 2022. “I bought the house on a whim — it offers a sanctuary. I also wanted somewhere where family and friends could gather. It has a nurturing feeling; it is a home with a heart.”

When Sienna first purchased the estate at the age of 25, she inherited all of the previous owner’s furniture. The model was excited to finally make the six-bedroom space her own with a few personal touches.

It took about six months for Sienna’s longtime friend Gaby Dellal to complete the home makeover project. The actress was busy filming a new project in the U.S. and also purchased a new townhouse in New York City’s West Village while the renovations took place. As the design team replaced a lot of the decor in the home, they still wanted to preserve some of its historical elements. The end result was beyond Sienna’s expectations. 

“I could not believe the transformation — I knew it had massive potential but arriving to see this meadow in front of the house planted with wildflowers, I started to cry,” the Casanova actress shared. “And it was all achieved in such a short space of time. Gaby is a true artist. Everything has a story, like the kitchen cabinets that were made from old school desks, and there is a real sense of place — it is an artistic retreat but not in any sense precious. Every time I stay here, I discover new aspects.”

Sienna shares the home with her daughter, Marlowe, whom she welcomed in 2012 with her then-boyfriend, Tom Sturridge. Marlowe’s room got a complete refresh with a fabric headboard and tons of cute design elements. In an interview on the outlet’s YouTube channel, the Layer Cake star described having an old house as a “magical thing” and was happy that some “contemporary touches” were added to the space. 

Keep scrolling to see photos inside Sienna’s stunning cottage.

