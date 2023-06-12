A huge milestone! Sherri Shepherd was emotional while helping her eldest son, Jeffrey Jr., get ready for his high school prom. The former cohost of The View posted Instagram photos of the sweet moments she shared with her firstborn on the big day on June 11.

“‘Mom why are you crying? It’s just my prom!’ Watching my son put a corsage on his date’s wrist and helping her into the car … whew, I think I did alright! #promnight,” she captioned the adorable carousel of pictures from the event.

Sherri, 56, documented the process of her kiddo getting ready, from getting dressed at home to doing his hair in the bathroom. Jeffrey Jr., 18, posed in a black tuxedo with a blue bow tie next to his mom. He wore a white boutonniere that she helped pin on his jacket in a video.

In the comments section of the post, Sherri’s famous friends and fans were touched by the adorable set of photos.

“We are all crying!!! Tears of JOY!! He grew up too fast!!” one fan wrote.

Another comment read, “He has grown up to be a very handsome young man. Congratulations.”

Sherri shares Jeffrey Jr. with ex-husband Jeffrey Tarpley. The talk show personality is also mom to her youngest son, Lamar Jr., with ex-husband Lamar Sally. The pair welcomed the little one via surrogate in 2014 amid their separation.

For Sherri, being a mom to her two precious boys has been a huge blessing. Over the years, she has posted a few rare glimpses of her kids on social media and shared insight on parenthood. The Everybody Loves Raymond alum penned a heartfelt tribute to Jeffrey Jr. on his 18th birthday this year.

“On April 22, in the midst of the worst period of my life, God gave me the best birthday present of my son Jeffrey,” Sherri captioned a video montage at the time. “Watching him grow up into a young man has been the greatest joy of my life. I still have no clue what I am supposed to be doing, but I sure love the person he is. Happy 18th birthday, Jeffrey.”

Scroll below to see rare photos of Sherri’s son Jeffrey Jr. on his prom night.