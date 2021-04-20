Sherri Shepherd has walked plenty of red carpets over the course of her career, and she’s looked stunning in every photo she’s posed for. Though the TV star has featured many different looks throughout the years, her transformation proves her beauty will never fade.

Sherri has been a familiar face in the entertainment industry for more than the last two decades, having started her career on the 1995 TV series Cleghorne! She later made appearances in Claude’s Crib, Living Single and Friends, before landing roles in hit shows Suddenly Susan, The Jamie Foxx Show and Everybody Loves Raymond.

In addition to acting, Sherri is an Emmy-winning TV host, who is best known for her gig on The View, which she hosted from 2007 to 2014. The brunette beauty has also starred on programs like Dish Nation, The Masked Singer, Dancing With the Stars, Rachael Ray, Talk Stoop, The Chew and many more.

Just as Sherri was succeeding in her profession, she was also experiencing a lot of changes in her personal life. She walked down the aisle with her first husband, Jeff Tarpley, in 2001, and they welcomed her son, Jeffrey, in 2005. However, the couple divorced in 2010. The following year, Sherri moved on with her second spouse, Lamar Sally, but they legally separated after three years of marriage in 2014.

These days, the beloved star is focusing on her career while being the best mom to her little man. Sherri is also zoned in on taking control of her health, which is why she has been on an inspiring weight loss journey since 2018.

At the time, Sherri revealed she was going on a sugar-free keto diet. One year later in May 2019, the Mr. Iglesias star marveled over her success when her doctor told her saw an improvement in her type 2 diabetes, which she was diagnosed with in 2007.

“I feel so good I could scream,” she gushed via Instagram. “Just want to encourage you that this can be done. You have people who love you and need you to be here. Live for you! Live for them!”

Sherri has become even more dedicated since, and in April 2021, she revealed she exceeded her goal of losing 15 more pounds. “I just hit 20 pounds!” she excitedly penned. “It’s been a [journey] of mental self-talk … believing in my worth … knowing my son Jeffrey needs his Momma healthy and whole and wanting to live a life filled [with] joy.”

Though the How I Met Your Mother alum has never felt better, she noted it wasn’t an easy road to get here. “I’ve shed tears because I relied on sugar and carbs (the bad ones), cookies and candy to get me through, but in changing my lifestyle and my relationship to food, I love the way I feel. Clear-headed … more clarity, focused and walking in my purpose.”

Way to go, Sherri!

