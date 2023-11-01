Week of November 5 through November 11

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Think carefully about an important decision. Make sure it’s based on logic and instinct. Your intuition is usually right; listen to it.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Friends are supportive and close by, Sag. Strengthening relationship bonds provides connection, which balances your free spirit.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

A creative idea you’ve been working on can take off big time! Shoot for the stars — the only limitations are those you put on yourself.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

When you expect the best in life, you set up the vibrational energy to attract just that. A development at home can be a blessing.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Clear the schedule for self-development, Pisces. Knowledge is priceless, and whether it relates to work, money, or love, change starts from within.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

This is a good time to rekindle first-love moments, and if you’re looking for love, then put some time aside for romance.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

New Moon energy in your love zone indicates a new start with relationships. Get ready to connect with more like-minded people.

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

Networking for business can shift your career to the next stage. And socializing can put you on the path to meeting a perfect love partner.

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

This is a great time to update your home making it a more beautiful and calming space. Good friends provide support.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

For love, go with the flow. Let things develop organically before deciding on your next steps.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

A relationship can ignite your passions and get your heart beating faster, Virgo!

Libra: September 23 – October 22

When it comes to love, let go of past hurts. With money, a new opportunity can provide the financial break you’ve been waiting for.