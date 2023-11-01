Week of November 5 through November 11 

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Think carefully about an important decision. Make sure it’s based on logic and instinct. Your intuition is usually right; listen to it. 

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Friends are supportive and close by, Sag. Strengthening relationship bonds provides connection, which balances your free spirit.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

A creative idea you’ve been working on can take off big time! Shoot for the stars — the only limitations are those you put on yourself. 

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

When you expect the best in life, you set up the vibrational energy to attract just that. A development at home can be a blessing. 

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Clear the schedule for self-development, Pisces. Knowledge is priceless, and whether it relates to work, money, or love, change starts from within. 

Aries: March 21 – April 19

This is a good time to rekindle first-love moments, and if you’re looking for love, then put some time aside for romance.

David and Victoria Beckham attend screening with their kids
 Inside David and Victoria Beckham's Big Family! Meet Their 4 Kids

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

New Moon energy in your love zone indicates a new start with relationships. Get ready to connect with more like-minded people. 

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

Networking for business can shift your career to the next stage. And socializing can put you on the path to meeting a perfect love partner. 

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

This is a great time to update your home making it a more beautiful and calming space. Good friends provide support. 

Leo: July 23 – August 22

For love, go with the flow. Let things develop organically before deciding on your next steps. 

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

A relationship can ignite your passions and get your heart beating faster, Virgo! 

Libra: September 23 – October 22

When it comes to love, let go of past hurts. With money, a new opportunity can provide the financial break you’ve been waiting for.