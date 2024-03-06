Savannah Guthrie is so excited for her upcoming trip away from NYC! The Today broadcaster will be heading to Paris this summer with the rest of her Today colleagues.

Savannah, 52, dished on preparing to cover the Olympics this year while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, March 5, with Hoda Kotb.

“The Olympics are gonna be incredible,” Hoda, 59, told viewers. “We’ve got gymnastics, y’all, we’re gonna dominate gymnastics.”

The audience applauded as she continued to praise gymnast Simone Biles, whom Hoda is famously a huge fan of.

“This is going to be Simone’s chapter; I feel like she’s going to be incredible. And they kind of save it till the end, so make you wait for it,” the broadcaster continued.

Savannah couldn’t help but share what the experience was like working alongside Hoda during the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Strict rules and regulations were put into place to ensure the safety of the athletes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“You know, Hoda is like the unofficial den mother of USA Gymnastics,” she shared. “She cheers for them so hard. Speaking of Tokyo, during the pandemic, where we weren’t allowed to really even look at each other, Hoda was like, ‘Well their families aren’t here and someone’s going to give them a hug’ and the Japanese government was like ‘Tell that woman to stop hugging the athletes.’ It was like an international incident.”

“I almost got in trouble big time, big time,” Hoda admitted.

Previously, in June 2023, Savannah celebrated being one year out from the 2024 Paris Olympics. She took a trip to the City of Love to bring viewers “a behind-the-scenes look at how France and Paris are preparing.”

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

“We’ll take you inside some of the country’s most iconic landmarks. We’ll be joined live by some Team USA hopefuls; some names you know and some names you need to know,” she said in a Today clip posted on Instagram at the time.

“Guys, I will investigate different rosés,” Savannah shared excitedly. “We’re going to check out the French Open with John McEnroe.”

The journalist earned the support of Today colleague Craig Melvin as she prepared to travel. “Oh my God!” Savannah gushed. “Guys it’s going to be lit!”

“Are you coming back?” Craig, 44, asked. Hoda added, “She’ll be like, ‘I’ll stay here.'”