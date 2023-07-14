And Just Like That star Sarah Jessica Parker reveals five things fans might not know about her, including how she dreams of running a quaint small business.

‘I Grew Up Poor’

“I remember my childhood as Dickensian,’’ recalls Sarah Jessica, 58. “We didn’t have electricity sometimes. We didn’t have Christmases sometimes…or the phone company would call and say, ‘We’re shutting your phones off.’ ” Still, Sarah Jessica always had lots of love, in addition to access to the arts. “We went to the theater and the ballet and the opera because all of that was free.”

‘I Wanted to be a Ballerina’

“I still wish that I could have become a ballet dancer,” says the actress, who studied at New York City’s School of American Ballet. “I don’t have any regrets, because I made the right choices for me, but I do wish I’d kept it up because it’s still my favorite thing.”

‘I Almost Turned Down ‘Sex and the City’

Because she liked the flexibility that movies and plays offered, Sarah Jessica almost passed on her most famous role: sex columnist Carrie Bradshaw. She’s glad she changed her mind. “I’m very proud of it,” she says.

‘One Day, I’d Like to Own a Grocery Store’

“I’ve just always wanted one,” she admits. “I want my store to be a place where you can have a running tab. I want to hold mail for people when they’re out of town. I want to sell beautiful cheese, maybe some lovely olives from France or Italy.”

‘I’ve Got a Major Crush’

“He’s so bright, so handsome,” she says of her husband of 26 years, actor Matthew Broderick. The couple share a son, James, 20, and twins Tabitha and Marion, 13. “I’m mad for him, totally.”