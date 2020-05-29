Thanks to Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick‘s kids — James, 17, and twins Tabitha and Marion, both 10 — their parents got to have some alone time for their 23rd wedding anniversary. The Sex and the City alum revealed what went down during a new interview with Bruce Bozzi.

“We were like, what are we going to do for our anniversary? And we did what I do every day. I cooked dinner. I cleaned the kitchen [and] we got the TV that night,” she said on Radio Andy on Thursday, May 28. However, the highlight of the evening was when her children told her they could tuck themselves into bed so their parents could watch television all night.

Shutterstock

“I was like, why, thank you. Don’t spoil us,” Sarah, 55, laughed. “So that was our anniversary and it was really nice. We ended up finishing Babylon Berlin that night.”

In honor of their special day, the Here and Now star shared a throwback photo of her and her hubby on Instagram. “May 19, 2020.

23 years,” she wrote in the caption. “We’ve come a long way baby. X, SJ.”

Sarah credits her long marriage to Matthew by staying strong and always having his back. “We’ve grown,” she told Us Weekly in September 2019. “We have a family, we have children, we have friends that have passed away, we have relationships … We don’t talk about it — that’s how it stays strong!”

It also helps that the pair like to keep their relationship “nice and private” and often refrain from posting anything too personal on social media. They prefer to cherish any small moment that they can get together.

“We love going to the theater, we love eating, we love being with our friends! It’s those times that are few and far between because [of our] work and kids’ schedules, but we’re happy,” the SJP designer told People in 2018. Sarah also recalled a time she and the Ferris Bueller’s Day Off actor had a great time after they realized their kids were suddenly occupied.

“We found ourselves alone. We went away but we didn’t plan it. It just happened because our son was away on a trip and our daughters were otherwise engaged and we ended up alone,” she explained. “It was so amazing. It was really fun.” We hope Matthew and Sarah see many more years together!