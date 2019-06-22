Reunited and it feels so good! Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew may not be married anymore, but the ex-pair had no problem greeting one another and hanging out at Royal Ascot.

The former couple were spotted at the event on Friday, June 21, as Fergie, the Duchess of York, 59, was all smiles as she stood alongside her ex-husband in a bright yellow dress paired with purple shoes. As for Andrew, also 59, he went the traditional route of a suit, with a top hat to … well, top it all off!

The duo tied the knot in 1986, before officially divorcing in 1996. In those ten years, they welcomed two daughters — Princess Beatrice, 30, and Princess Eugenie, 29. While it’s been over 20 years since the pair split, they have made it clear that there is no ruffling of feathers between the two.

“Now our life together is the greatest ever,” Fergie told Modern Hero. “It’s so hard to comprehend because we’re not normal. This is our fairy tale, and we’re telling it our way,” she added, also noting her daughters. “I am a mother that I’ve always wanted. Beatrice calls me the most misunderstood woman in the world.”

Scroll on down below to see photos of Sarah and Andrew’s hanging out!