So much fun! Sandra Bullock celebrated her 56th birthday on Sunday, July 26, by having a socially distanced party with friends Jennifer Aniston, Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Celebrating our girl properly distanced with so much love,” Jennifer, 51, and Sarah, 45, shared on their Instagram Stories. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY SANDY WE LOVE YOU!!!” In the sweet picture, all of the actresses were wearing face masks while they sat outside. There was also another woman in the photo who has yet to be identified.

Courtesy of Jennifer Aniston/ Instagram

Sandra looked very happy to spend some time with her girls. The Gravity star and Jennifer have been friends for a very long time now, and during a previous chat with Interview magazine, Sandra recalled the best thing she likes about her friend.

“I mean, you can be an a–hole but you’re so charming!” the mom of two to kids Laila and Louis gushed. “You really have a way of pushing joy and positivity. You do that in your work, but you also do it so effortlessly with everyone you allow into your home and into your life.”

Although Sandra’s boyfriend wasn’t seen in her birthday celebration photo, you can bet he did something special for the Bird Box star. After all, the two lovebirds are “probably one of the most solid couples in Hollywood,” a source previously told Closer Weekly. “It takes two to make a solid partnership happen, and Sandra couldn’t have asked for a better partner than Bryan, and vice versa.”

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The duo gets along so well that their friends “swear” they secretly tied the knot. But even though it’s just a “rumor” Bryan “doesn’t do anything to try and dispel it,” another insider said. “Friends of the couple say Bryan won’t take off his wedding band because in his eyes he’s committed to the woman he loves. And he sees himself as married to Sandra.”

Whatever the case may be, Sandra definitely looked like she had an awesome time with her loved ones for her birthday.