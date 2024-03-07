Sam Neill was mortified when seated next to Princess Diana at the 1993 premiere of Jurassic Park — but it’s not for a reason anyone would expect.

“There was a royal premiere in London, and it was, it was sort of a fortuitous occasion — you don’t get to sit beside Princess Diana every day,” Sam, 76, recalled during an appearance on Today on Thursday, March 7.

“But my son was sitting on the other side [of me] and it was kind of unfortunate, because once it starts getting exciting, about 45 minutes in, he was so carried away with things — he was about 10 years old at this point — he started to fart unreasonably,” he continued.

While Today cohosts Sheinelle Jones, Laura Jarrett and Dylan Dreyer laughed at the confession, they wondered just how awkward the moment was.

“It wasn’t that audible, but it was very, very [smelly],” Sam added. “And there was sort of a draft through the cinema, and it was all drifting in the Princess’ direction. And I was there in my suit and bowtie and things, sweating like crazy because I thought, ‘The princess is going to think this is me. And it’s this little boy here.'”

Dylan, 42, asked if Sam ended up ratting his son out to the Princess of Wales at some point.

“No, I couldn’t,” he confessed. “He hates me telling that story, but it’s absolutely true. He’s grown now. I have four kids and he’s one of them. … But I’m never going to another premiere with him!”

Sam also revealed that the last time he watched Jurassic Park was during the premiere with the late princess. He has not watched any of the films since. Luckily for him, Diana, who welcomed sons Prince Harry and Prince William with King Charles, “was well brought up and never mentioned it.”

Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images

The hosts later posed Sam with a question about whether or not he would be open to returning for another Jurassic World movie, rumored to be the last in the film franchise.

“I’ve only heard this on social media that they’re doing another one,” the Golden Globe nominee shared. “I have no idea who’s going to be in it as much as you. There’s a fair bit that they’ll be dinosaurs in it. … But that’s as much as I know.”