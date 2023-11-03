Salma Hayek Steps Out After Matthew Perry Tribute [Photos]

Salma Hayek was joined by a slew of A-listers during a night out in Beverly Hills on Thursday, November 2. The appearance came just days after the actress paid tribute on Instagram to Matthew Perry, her late Fools Rush In costar.

Salma, 57, shared a touching post about Perry, who died on October 28 at age 54.

“Two days ago, I woke up to the shocking news that Matthew Perry is no longer with us,” she wrote. “It’s taken me a couple of days to process this profound sadness. There is a special bond that happens when you share dreams with someone, and together you work toward them.”

Salma continued, “My friend, you are gone much too soon, but I will continue to cherish your silliness, your perseverance and your lovely heart,” adding, “Farewell, sweet Matthew, we will never forget you.”

