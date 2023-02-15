Fans have watched Sally Field grow up from a teenager in 1965’s Gidget through a six-decade career as one of Hollywood’s most beloved actresses. But has she ever undergone plastic surgery? The TV and movie icon is proud of how she’s aged naturally without going under the knife.

“I see myself on TV and I say, ‘Oh, I wish that weren’t happening to my neck. And your face is falling down, and your eyes are so puffy,'” Sally told Good Housekeeping in 2009, when she was 63 years old. “But then I see some of the women [who have had plastic surgery] who I thought when they were younger were so beautiful. Now I think, Oh dear, don’t do that! And it seems so terribly disrespectful to who they are now.”

“I don’t want to look old and worn, but what can you do?” she continued. “My real focus is being an actor. I care more about having the opportunity to play roles that I haven’t played than I care if my neck looks like someone’s bedroom curtains.”

Sally looked for inspiration from such acting legends Helen Hayes and Jessica Tandy for aging gracefully into their later years while still working steadily.

“They were so beautiful in their 60s and 70s and 80s,” the Mrs. Doubtfire star explained. “There are roles I want to do when I’m an old woman, and I don’t want to look like a weird old woman. You know, ‘What is the matter with her mouth?'” she said with a laugh.

At the time, Sally was reminded that she and Jane Fonda allegedly made an agreement not to get plastic surgery, or in Jane’s case, additional work as she had a facelift while in her 40s.

The Grace & Frankie actress told Glamour in 2007, “We need women friends, women who challenge us … I have chosen not to have any more plastic surgery. Sally Field and I have kind of made a pact about that. It’s really hard, especially if you’re a public person. But I want to give a face to aging.”

“You know what? I don’t think Jane and I ever made that pact. But I have such faith in her, if she says we did, OK,” Sally confessed. Jane would go on to get a second facelift for maintenance purposes in 2010.

The On Golden Pond icon would later tell Elle Canada in 2020 that she was done with cosmetic procedures. “I can’t pretend that I’m not vain, but there isn’t going to be any more plastic surgery — I’m not going to cut myself up anymore,” Jane said. “I have to work every day to be self-accepting. It doesn’t come easy to me.” Fortunately for Sally, she’s embraced her wrinkles and her natural aging process.

Scroll down to see Sally’s transformation over the years in photos.