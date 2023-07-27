After the death of Sinéad O’Connor at age 56 was announced on Wednesday, July 26, Russell Crowe remembered a chance encounter he had with the late singer.

“Last year, working in Ireland, having a pint in the cold outside a Dalkey pub with some new friends, a woman with purpose strode past us,” Russell, 59, wrote on Twitter. “Puffy [parka] zipped to the nape and her bowed head covered in a scarf. One of my new friends muttered an exclamation, jumped up and pursued the woman.”

About 30 meters down the road, the friend and the woman “embraced” and later waved Russell over.

“There, under streetlights with mist on my breath, I met Sinéad,” he recalled. “She looked in my eyes, and uttered with disarming softness ‘Oh, it’s you, Russell.’”

Sinéad decided to join Russell and his friends at their table. She ordered herself a cup of tea before chatting about worldly issues.

“In a conversation without fences, we roamed through the recent Dublin heatwave, local politics, American politics, the ongoing fight for indigenous recognition in many places, but particularly in Australia, her warm memory of New Zealand, faith, music, movies and her brother the writer,” Russell continued. “I had the opportunity to tell her she was a hero of mine.”

Steve Meddle/Shutterstock

After a second cup of tea, Sinéad embraced Russell and his friends once more before leaving the pub.

“We sat there the four of us and variously expressed the same thing,” Russell wrote. “What an amazing woman. Peace be with your courageous heart, Sinéad.”

Russell’s candid Twitter tribute was met with emotional responses from fans and celebrities alike. Sinéad’s cause of death was not immediately revealed.

“A 56-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene,” the Metropolitan Police said in a statement on Thursday, July 27. “Next of kin have been notified. The death is not being treated as suspicious.”

The Dublin-born performer’s family confirmed her passing in a statement to multiple outlets.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad,” they shared. “Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

Sinéad is survived by children Jake Reynolds, Roisin Waters and Yeshua Bonadio from previous relationships. She was also a mom to son Shane O’Connor, who died at age 17 by suicide after he was reported missing.

“My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God,” she wrote on Twitter on January 7, 2022. “May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace.”